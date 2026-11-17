TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Wildcats forward RJ Godfrey has been ruled eligible to play following a Pima County Superior Court decision on Tuesday, clearing the way for the Clemson transfer to potentially make his debut in Wednesday’s high-profile matchup against No. 3 UConn.

Judge Jeffrey Bergin granted Godfrey a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction after an evidentiary hearing. The order requires the University of Arizona and the Arizona Board of Regents to certify his eligibility under NCAA Bylaw 12.6, which allows five years of eligibility within a five-year window. Bergin determined that the bylaw contains no written exclusion for players like Godfrey, a 2022 high school graduate who has already completed four college seasons (primarily at Clemson, with a stop at Georgia).⁠

Godfrey, a 6-foot-8 power forward expected to fill a key frontcourt role for the 12th-ranked Wildcats, had been sidelined amid ongoing eligibility disputes tied to the NCAA’s “5-for-5” rules. Earlier legal efforts in Georgia and Texas faced setbacks, including a stay of a prior injunction, prompting the lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents. Coach Tommy Lloyd and teammates testified on his behalf during the hearing.⁠

While the ruling makes Godfrey eligible pending any final NCAA certification steps, it remains to be seen how much he will play immediately after missing the early portion of the season. The timely decision provides a significant boost for Arizona as it prepares to host UConn at McKale Center.

