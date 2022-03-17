Watch
Report: Russian court extends Griner's arrest until May 19

Ralph Freso/AP
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) looks to pass as Chicago Sky center Candace Parker defends during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals , Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday, March 5, 2022, that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a female player for the U.S. national team and did not specify the date of her arrest. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Russian state news agency Tass says a Moscow court announced it has extended the arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19.

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges.

They were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis. The United States embassy in Moscow did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.

