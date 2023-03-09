Report: Big 12 drawing closer to luring Arizona, three other schools out of Pac-12

A report says the Big 12 is primed to add four Pac-12 schools, including Arizona.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports says conversations between the conference and Arizona, ASU, Colorado and Utah have taken place weekly and heated up recently.

The report quotes Kansas basketball coach Bill Self as saying Arizona is the most important of the four Pac-12 schools to get to join the Big 12.

"That, to me, is the one we have to get," Self says in the story.

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang also mentioned Arizona as a key to conference realignment, calling all four schools "a natural fit for us."

"Who doesn't want to visit Arizona?" Tang says in the story.

Reports have circulated since the summer that the Four Corners schools could move to the Big 12. Those have intensified as the Pac-12 has struggled to find a new TV deal for its remaining teams and has not yet added replacements for UCLA and Southern Cal, which are departing for the Big 10.

