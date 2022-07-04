Report: Arizona, ASU to meet with Big 12 officials

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UArizona, ASU and two other Pac-12 schools may be targeting a new home as the Pac-12 dissolves following the departure of UCLA and Southern Cal.

Sources indicate to WildcatAuthority that there will be significant discussions between the Big 12 and Pac-12 this week. It would include four Pac-12 members joining the Big 12.https://t.co/6wDBvAaRnb — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) July 3, 2022

In a report picked up by Yahoo! Sports, WildcatAuthority's Jason Scheer says sources tell him that Arizona, ASU and two other Pac-12 schools have scheduled a meeting with the Big 12 to talk about joining the conference.

Several sports pundits have theorized that Arizona, ASU, Colorado and Utah could join the Big 12, which is set to lose powers Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.

The Big 12 is adding Houston, Cincinnati, Central Florida and BYU to the league. The four Pac-12 teams could bring the conference to 16 members.

Arizona joined the Pac-8 in 1978, making it the Pac-10. Colorado and Utah joined the conference in 2011, expanding it to the Pac-12. The conference formed in 1915 with four schools.

The Pac-12 could be on the brink of implosion. At least eight of the members of the Pac-12 conference have indicated they could leave.

Outlets including Sports Illustrated have reported that Washington and Oregon have made overtures to join the Big 10 along with UCLA and Southern Cal, but that those negotiations are hold until the Big 10 is finished pursuing prized target Notre Dame.

