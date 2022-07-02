Watch Now
UArizona issues statement on departure of USC and UCLA

Dr. Robbins and Dave Heeke issue a statement on UCLA and USC leaving for the Big Ten
Posted at 9:09 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 00:09:38-04

TUCSON, Arizona — University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke issued a joint statement on the departure of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten.

The move begins in the 2024-25 season, and leaves the Pac-12 with ten teams, at least temporarily. UCLA and USC reportedly left for a the Big Ten due to its upcoming large television contract.

The departure of UCLA leaves Arizona men's basketball without its longtime rival in the same conference.

