Rejuvenated Paul leads Suns over Nuggets 122-105 in Game 1

Chris Paul and his rejuvenated right shoulder scored 21 points and dished 11 assists, Mikal Bridges added 23 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. AP photo.
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 09:38:12-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul and his rejuvenated right shoulder scored 21 points and dished 11 assists, Mikal Bridges added 23 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns trailed for most of the first half and by 10 points early in the third quarter but rallied to take the lead by late in the third. Devin Booker made a 27-foot, step back 3-pointer and Bridges added a driving layup for a 79-72 advantage.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 22 points but went cold while the Suns made their second half run. Game 2 is on Wednesday in Phoenix.

