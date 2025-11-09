Quincy Craig scores on 24-yard run with 39 seconds left, Arizona rallies to beat Kansas 24-20

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Quincy Craig scored his second touchdown of the game on a 24-yard run with 39 seconds left in regulation and Arizona rallied to beat Kansas 24-20 on Saturday.

Coming off a blowout win over Colorado, the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) had a hard time moving the ball against a defense that entered the game ranked 12th in the Big 12.

Noah Fifita threw an early touchdown pass, but was sacked five times and nearly had three passes intercepted before rallying Arizona.

After Kansas' Laith Marjan pushed a 30-yard field goal wide right — his first miss in 15 attempts this season — the Wildcats took over at their own 20 with 2:39 left. Arizona moved quickly down the field and Craig burst through a big hole up the middle for the go-ahead score.

Fifita finished with 158 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-31 passing.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 199 yards and a touchdown, adding 74 yards and another score rushing. The Jayhawks (5-5, 3-4) failed on a Hail Mary on the game's final play.

Fifita showed off his dual-threat skill set on Arizona's second drive, breaking off a 19-yard run — his longest of the season — and floating a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam Olson just as he got hit.

Daniels took his two-way turn on the Jayhawks' next two drives. He scored on a 1-yard keeper set up by a 14-yard run, then hit Emmanuel Henderson Jr. in stride for a 24-yard touchdown.

Kansas appeared to be headed to a 24-7 halftime lead when Leroy Harris III returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown. Instead, it came back when cornerback Jalen Todd was called for holding away from the play.

Craig scored on an 8-yard touchdown two plays later by reaching the ball to the pylon, pulling Arizona within 17-14 at halftime.

The defenses took over in the second half.

Kansas had one interception overturned upon review and Syeed Gibbs had another potential pick pass through his hands.

Takeaways

Kansas: The Jayhawks were solid defensively most of the afternoon, but couldn't stop Arizona when it counted.

Arizona: The Wildcats seemed stuck in the desert sand most of the second half before Fifita rallied the Wildcats to become bowl eligible after finishing 4-8 in coach Brent Brennan's first season a year ago.

Up next

Kansas plays at Iowa State on Nov. 22.

Arizona plays at No. 25 Cincinnati next Saturday.