CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillies and prized prospect Scott Kingery have reached a six-year contract, a major endorsement for a player who has yet to reach the big leagues.



The Phillies announced the deal Sunday that goes through the 2023 season. There also are three team options running through 2026.



The 23-year-old Kingery is batting .392 in 20 spring training games and is tied for the Grapefruit League lead with 20 hits.



Kingery hit a combined .304 with 26 home runs and 29 steals as a second baseman for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading last year. He was a second-round pick in the 2015 draft from the University of Arizona.



Kingery is regarded as the best second-base prospect in baseball. The Phillies currently have Cesar Hernandez as their starting second baseman, so Kingery has also seen time at third base this spring and worked in the outfield.



Coming off a 66-96 record and last-place finish in the NL East, the Phillies have been aggressive going into this season. They recently signed former NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta after previously adding slugger Carlos Santana.

