PCC Aztecs men's soccer program earn player of the year, coaching recognition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College Aztecs men's soccer program earned player of the year and coaching recognition.

On Monday, Sophomore Francisco Manzo was named the United Soccer Coaches Men’s Soccer Junior College Division II Player of the Year and the Pima men’s soccer coaching staff was named the Southwest Region Staff of the Year.

As forward, Manzo played and started all 21 games, along with eight assists. Over the last three seasons, Manzo helped the Aztecs to a 46-7-3 record, also making it three times to the NJCAA National Tournament.

“It means a lot to me to be named Player of the Year and it wouldn’t be possible without my teammates and the coaches that would push me to be better in practice and in games,” Manzo said. “Being able to leave Pima after finally winning a national championship and to do it with all my teammates and some of my childhood friends was really special.”

After some of the coaching staff departed, Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove brought in Paul-David Seldis, Anatole Levallois and Rene Huerta, finishing the season with a record of 19-1-1.

“As everyone knows, to be successful in anything; life, business or athletics, it always takes great people. No one can do it by themselves,” Cosgrove said. “This award recognizes that it takes a lot of coaches and support staff to be successful.

