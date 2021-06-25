Paul looks rusty in return in Suns' Game 3 loss to Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul’s return to Phoenix's lineup didn’t provide the jolt the Suns hoped.

Paul had 12 assists in 39 minutes, but made only five of his 19 shots from the floor and finished with 15 points in the Suns’ 106-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

The 36-year-old point guard missed the first two games of the series after he entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on June 16. He was upgraded to available from probable on the league’s injury report earlier Thursday after he participated in the team’s shootaround.

