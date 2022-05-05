Watch
Paul has another stellar 4th, Suns blow past Mavs 129-109

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) and Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock, right, react after Paul was called for a foul during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second round playoff series, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 6:53 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 09:53:20-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points, including 14 in another spectacular fourth quarter, to lead the Phoenix Suns over the Dallas Mavericks 129-109 for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Paul poured in 14 points during the first six minutes of the fourth, almost single-handedly turning a tight game into a comfortable Suns victory. Devin Booker led the Suns with 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Suns shot 64.5% overall and made 52% of their 3-pointers. Game 3 is on Friday in Dallas.

