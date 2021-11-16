Paul gets 19 in 4th, Suns beat Timberwolves, 9th win in row

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Devin Booker had 29 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96 for their ninth straight win.

Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 12 rebounds in his return to the Suns after missing five games with a right lower leg contusion. Booker made one of two foul shots with 16.1 seconds to give the Suns a 98-96 lead. Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell missed a 3-point and Anthony Edwards couldn’t control an offensive rebound.

Booker made another free throw and the Timberwolves’ last-second heave was short. Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost eight of nine.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

