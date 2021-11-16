Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Paul gets 19 in 4th, Suns beat Timberwolves, 9th win in row

Chris Paul scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Devin Booker had 29 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96 for their ninth straight win. AP photo.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 09:10:55-05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Devin Booker had 29 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96 for their ninth straight win.

Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 12 rebounds in his return to the Suns after missing five games with a right lower leg contusion. Booker made one of two foul shots with 16.1 seconds to give the Suns a 98-96 lead. Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell missed a 3-point and Anthony Edwards couldn’t control an offensive rebound.

Booker made another free throw and the Timberwolves’ last-second heave was short. Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost eight of nine.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!