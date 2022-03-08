Watch
Pat Parris, Jay Gonzales make up Tucson Sugar Skulls 2022 broadcast team

KGUN 9 anchor Pat Parris and Jay Gonzales will make up the Tucson Sugar Skulls broadcast team in the 2022 season.
Tucson Sugar Skulls
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 13:29:27-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 anchor Pat Parris and Jay Gonzales will make up the Tucson Sugar Skulls broadcast team in the 2022 season.

Parris handles play-by-play and Gonzales provides color commentary.

He graduated from Sabino High School and Drake University, currently anchoring KGUN 9 newscasts at 5, 6 and 10.

Gonzales graduated from Sahuaro High School and the University of Arizona. He hosts the "Eye on the Ball" sports talk show on 1450-AM, and will host the Sukar Skulls' Coaches Show on StreamYard Wednesdays.

Sugar Skulls broadcasts plans to air on YurView Arizona, 1450-AM and the iHeartRadio app.

The season kicks off March 27 at Las Vegas. This home opener is Saturday, April 9 against San Diego.

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

