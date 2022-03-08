Pat Parris, Jay Gonzales make up Tucson Sugar Skulls 2022 broadcast team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 anchor Pat Parris and Jay Gonzales will make up the Tucson Sugar Skulls broadcast team in the 2022 season.
Parris handles play-by-play and Gonzales provides color commentary.
He graduated from Sabino High School and Drake University, currently anchoring KGUN 9 newscasts at 5, 6 and 10.
Gonzales graduated from Sahuaro High School and the University of Arizona. He hosts the "Eye on the Ball" sports talk show on 1450-AM, and will host the Sukar Skulls' Coaches Show on StreamYard Wednesdays.
Sugar Skulls broadcasts plans to air on YurView Arizona, 1450-AM and the iHeartRadio app.
The season kicks off March 27 at Las Vegas. This home opener is Saturday, April 9 against San Diego.
