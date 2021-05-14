Watch
Pac-12 hires George Kliavkoff as commissioner

George Kliavkoff is introduced as Pac-12 Commissioner
Posted at 6:35 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 21:35:42-04

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca — The Pac-12 hired sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff to be the conference's next commissioner, replacing Larry Scott with another college sports outsider.

The conference presidents conducted a secretive nearly four-month search that included speculation about some familiar names in college sports being considered, such as former NCAA executive and NFL quarterback Oliver Luck, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Texas AD Chris Del Conte. Instead, the Pac-12's next commissioner comes to the conference with no experience as an administrator in college sports.

Kliavkoff has been the president of MGM Sports & Entertainment in Las Vegas since 2018 and has extensive experience with professional sports leagues and digital properties.

