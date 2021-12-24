Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

O'Halleran says redrawn district won't deter re-election bid

Three-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran says he’ll run for re-election in 2022 despite a newly approved redrawn Arizona congressional district seen as more favorable for a Republican opponent. AP photo.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 10:56:14-05

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Three-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran says he’ll run for re-election in 2022 despite a newly approved redrawn Arizona congressional district seen as more favorable for a Republican opponent.

The new congressional map approved by the state’s independent redistricting commission redraws current boundaries for O’Halleran’s rural district centered on northeastern Arizona. The redrawn district tilts strongly toward Republicans, and voting patterns in the past nine elections cast serious on O’Halleran’s prospects for reelection.

O’Halleran in a statement issued Thursday said the prospect of a difficult re-election race wouldn’t deter him from running again. O’Halleran’s current district has been one of the state’s most competitive.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!