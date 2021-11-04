Watch
Off 1st loss, Cardinals look for season sweep against 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals look for a season sweep against NFC West rival San Francisco after beating the 49ers 17-10 at home last month. AP photo.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Nov 04, 2021
The Arizona Cardinals look for a season sweep against NFC West rival San Francisco after beating the 49ers 17-10 at home last month.

The Cardinals have won five of the past six road games in the series and are looking for their fifth sweep in the past seven years.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be back for the Niners after missing the first meeting with a calf injury. Garoppolo has had a passer rating of at least 100 in all four starts against the Cardinals.

