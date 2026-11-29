TUCSON, Arizona — Noah Fifita took time to congratulate the opposing quarterback, did an obligatory TV interview, shared a hug with his coach and headed to his family in the stands.

Following another interview, a slew of fist bumps and high-fives, Fifita posed for a photo with the Territorial Cup trophy before walking off the field, silver jug in hand.

One final home game, one final memorable moment.

Capping an unmatched career at Arizona, Fifita accounted for four touchdowns in his final home game, leading the 16th-ranked Wildcats to a 42-21 blowout of rival Arizona State on Saturday night.

“I don’t think it’s fully sunk in yet,” Fifita said. “Just the joy of of being able to keep the Cup. I’m just so appreciative to the to the university. I’m so appreciative to the administration and the city for just continuing to believe in me.”

Fifita is the rare player — particularly quarterback — to play all five seasons at the same school and will leave Tucson with his legacy already cemented.

Arizona’s career passing leader walked out of his home stadium a winner one final time in the 100th playing of the Territorial Cup rivalry.

Fifita did his part, as usual, throwing for 232 yards, with two of his three touchdown passes to Gio Richardson.

The Wildcats (9-3, 6-3 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) backed him up by scoring on defense and special teams during a 28-point second quarter that kicked off the rout. Taye Brown scored on a 50-yard fumble return and Gavin Hunter turned a strange fake punt attempt into a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown that left the Sun Devils (6-6, 4-5) stunned.

Arizona has consecutive nine-win seasons for the first time in 51 years and has won the Territorial Cup four of the past five seasons.

“The goal was to keep the Cup and that’s what we did,” Fifita said.

Arizona State freshman Jake Fette threw for 369 yards and two touchdowns, but the Sun Devils had three first-half turnovers and turned it over on downs five times — four inside Arizona’s 20-yard line.

“In a big football game, especially a rivalry game, where you don’t take care of the football, that can’t happen,” said Fette, who was sacked seven times.

Fifita started fast, connecting with Richardson on touchdown passes of 8 and 62 yards.

Fette matched him, hitting Reed Harris on a 70-yard touchdown and on a 27-yard pass that helped set up a fourth-and-goal from the 5.

The Sun Devils turned it over on downs when Fette’s pass was tipped — and the Wildcats turned it on from there.

Brown scored on his scoop-and-score when Fette fumbled an attempted handoff. Hunter‘s pick six came on a funky fake punt with all but the punter and center lined up way left. The only defensive player in the area, Hunter snared punter Nick McLarty’s pass one-handed and raced off to the end zone.

“I’d run that 100 times out of 100 if I saw that,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said. “It was exactly what we wanted. We’ve just got to coach that better.”

Fifita scored on a 22-yard run up the middle, then found Chris Hunter on a 41-yard touchdown for a 42-7 halftime lead.

The only question at that point was if Arizona would match Arizona State’s 70-7, “No pity for the kitty’” rout in 2020.

Arizona State held Arizona to 9 second-half yards to prevent that from happening, but it was quite a sendoff for Fifita.