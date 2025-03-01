Watch Now
No. 9 Iowa State hosts No. 22 Arizona on Saturday

Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona guard Anthony Dell'Orso celebrates with teammates after diving for a loose ball against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Wildcats (19-9, 13-5 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (21-7, 12-6 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Arizona visits No. 9 Iowa State after Caleb Love scored 23 points in Arizona's 83-66 win over the Utah Utes.

The Cyclones are 14-1 in home games. Iowa State is second in the Big 12 with 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Keshon Gilbert averaging 7.9.

The Wildcats are 13-5 in conference games. Arizona scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Iowa State's average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Arizona allows. Arizona averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Iowa State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is averaging 16.9 points for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Love is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 assists. Henri Veesaar is shooting 65.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

