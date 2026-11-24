LAHAINA, Hawaii — Ivan Kharchenkov scored 24 points and Caleb Holt had 20 for No. 8 Arizona in a 96-83 win over Colorado State on the first day of the Maui Invitational on Monday night.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Wildcats (5-1), who have won five straight games, including an 85-79 win over then-No. 3 UConn last week, after a season-opening loss to UCLA.

Motiejus Krivas had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, JJ Mandaquit scored 15 points and Derek Dixon added 10 for Arizona. Caleb Holt had nine rebounds and four assists in the win.

Kharchenkov had 11 points, five assists and four rebounds by halftime.

Arizona shot a blistering 57.6% (19 of 33) from the field in the first half. The Wildcats held a 50-34 lead at halftime and opened the second half with a 7-0 run capped by a Mandaquit 3-pointer to take their largest lead at 57-34 with 17:48 to play.

Colorado State cut it to a 72-65 deficit with 8:01 after a Rahsaan Mbemba 3-pointer. However, Arizona answered with a 6-0 run that was capped by a steal and breakaway dunk by Krivas.

Carey Booth scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Jase Butler had 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Rams (4-2).

Kyle Jorgensen had 14 points on 5 of 6 shooting, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, in just nine first-half minutes, but never returned to the game after he took an inadvertent hit to the face with 3:24 left before halftime.

Justin Menard added 11 points in the loss.

