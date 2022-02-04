No. 7 Arizona avenges loss with 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa scored 16 points and hit a big 3-pointer, Dalen Terry flirted with a triple-double and No. 7 Arizona grinded out a 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA on Thursday night.

Shut down by UCLA nine days earlier, the Wildcats (18-2, 8-1 Pac-12) had a good offensive flow in the first half, building a 12-point lead.

The Bruins (16-3, 8-2) turned up the defensive pressure and slowed the game in the second half to chip the margin down to three. Kriisa soon answered with a 3 to make it 70-61 and Arizona made six straight free throws in the final 1:25 to win the rematch.

Kriisa celebrated by throwing the ball into the student section after missing all 12 of his shots, including nine from deep, in the first game against UCLA. Terry finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Jules Barnard scored 15 points for UCLA and Johnny Juzang had 12 after missing two games in COVID-19 protocols.

UCLA won the first meeting 75-59 at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 23.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 92, SAN DIEGO 62

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chet Holmgren had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Gonzaga past San Diego for its 11th straight victory.

