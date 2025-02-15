No. 13 Arizona hosts No. 6 Houston that's on a 3-game win streak

TUCSON, Arizona — No. 6 Houston looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cougars take on No. 13 Arizona.

The Wildcats are 11-1 in home games. Arizona scores 82.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Cougars are 12-1 in Big 12 play. Houston is 19-4 against opponents over .500.

Arizona scores 82.3 points, 25.0 more per game than the 57.3 Houston gives up. Houston has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Milos Uzan is averaging 10 points and 4.8 assists for the Cougars. J'wan Roberts is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.