No. 4 Arizona women suffer first loss, 76-67 at USC

LOS ANGELES, Ca — Alyson Miura hit four of her career-high five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points to help Southern California upset No. 4 Arizona 76-67 on Sunday.

Miura missed only one of her six 3-point shots and had a career-high six assists. Jordyn Jenkins added 14 points and Desiree Caldwell scored 12 for USC (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12).

Bendu Yeaney made 1-of-2 free throws to give the Wildcats a 59-58 lead with 5:28 to play but Miura answered with back-to-back 3s in the next 62 seconds and USC led the rest of the way. Miura hit two more 3-pointers just 35 seconds apart to give the Trojans a 73-63 lead with 1:05 to play.

“This is huge for us,” Miura said, “so much confidence.”

“When my team needs me, I’ll knock (shots) down.”

Cate Reese led Arizona with a season-high 29 points — one shy of her career best. Yeaney added 12 points, a career-high tying eight assists and two steals.

Jordan Sanders, USC’s leading scorer this season at 11.9 points per game, did not play (knee) for the Trojans.

Arizona (11-1, 1-1 Pac-12) had its four-game win streak against the Trojans snapped.

The Wildcats have been ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for 41-straight weeks, the longest stretch in school history, and their No. 4 ranking is the highest regular-season ranking in program history.