No. 4 Arizona overwhelms Northern Arizona early in 82-55 win

Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona forward Ariyah Copeland (22) drives against Northern Arizona forward Khiarica Rasheed (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Flagstaff, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 1:38 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 15:38:19-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 17 points, Madison Conner added 12 and No. 4 Arizona overwhelmed Northern Arizona with a big opening run for an 82-55.

The Wildcats arrived in Flagstaff hoping to avoid a letdown with a showdown against No. 11 Texas coming up Sunday in Las Vegas.

Arizona jumped on the the Lumberjacks from the start, smothering them with full-court pressure and overpowering them inside during an opening 23-2 run.

The Wildcats had a bit of a letdown in the second quarter but never let the lead get under 18 the rest of the way.

