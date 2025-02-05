Watch Now
No. 20 Arizona pulls away for 85-74 victory over BYU

Rob Gray/AP
BYU forward Richie Saunders (15) reaches for the ball against Arizona guard Caleb Love (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)
Posted

PROVO, Utah — Caleb Love scored 18 points and Jaden Bradley added 17 – all in the second half – to help no. 20 Arizona pull away for an 85-74 victory over BYU on Tuesday night.

Henri Veesaar also finished with 17 points and Tobe Awaka added 14 to help the Wildcats win their fourth straight game. Arizona (16-6, 10-1 Big 12) has won 11 of its last 12 overall to stay in a first-place tie with Houston atop the Big 12 standings.

Egor Demin scored 16 while Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders added 11 apiece for the Cougars (15-7, 6-5) who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

BYU made three straight baskets, culminating in a contested corner three from Kanon Catchings to take a 61-60 lead. Back-to-back baskets from Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley quickly put Arizona back in front.

Dallin Hall cut the deficit to a point on a driving layup. Bradley countered with back-to-back baskets and then hit six free throws to fuel a 13-2 run that extended the Wildcats’ lead to 80-68 with 4:02 left.

BYU scored just two baskets over the final 7:46.

