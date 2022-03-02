Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

No. 2 Arizona throttles No. 16 USC to win Pac-12 title

Bennedict Mathurin scored 19 points and Kerr Kriisa added 18 to help No. 2 Arizona wrap up its first Pac-12 Conference regular-season title in four seasons with a 91-71 rout of No. 16 Southern California.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
Bennedict Mathurin scored 19 points and Kerr Kriisa added 18 to help No. 2 Arizona wrap up its first Pac-12 Conference regular-season title in four seasons with a 91-71 rout of No. 16 Southern California.
Bennedict Mathurin scored 19 points and Kerr Kriisa added 18 to help No. 2 Arizona wrap up its first Pac-12 Conference regular-season title in four seasons with a 91-71 rout of No. 16 Southern California.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 08:22:42-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 19 points and Kerr Kriisa added 18 to help No. 2 Arizona wrap up its first Pac-12 Conference regular-season title in four seasons with a 91-71 rout of No. 16 Southern California.

Justin Kier scored 12 points as the Wildcats (26-3, 16-2) rebounded from an out-of-character double digit loss at Colorado over the weekend.

Max Agbonkpolo scored 14 points, while Drew Petersen and Chevez Goodwin had 10 points each as the second-place Trojans (25-5, 14-5) saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!