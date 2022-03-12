Watch
No. 2 Arizona pulls away to beat Colorado 82-70 in Pac-12

Associated Press
Arizona's Dalen Terry (4) drives around Colorado's Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 9:42 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 23:42:46-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Azoulas Tubelis had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Justin Kier added 13 points and No. 2 Arizona pulled away late to beat Colorado 82-70 in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

Arizona played without point guard Kerr Kriisa, who sprained his right ankle in the closing seconds of an 84-80 win over Stanford in the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Wildcats had a good offensive flow in the first half with Kier running the show, but weren’t nearly as efficient through most of the second.

Arizona gradually stretched the in the closing minutes and used a 7-0 run to go up 78-65 with just over a minute left.

Jabari Walker led Colorado with 19 points, but had just two in the second half.

