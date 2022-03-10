Watch
No. 2 Arizona outlasts Stanford 84-80 in Pac-12 quarters

Associated Press
Arizona's Christian Koloko (35) dunks against Stanford's Max Murrell (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 18:08:31-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Christian Koloko scored 24 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and No. 2 Arizona held off Stanford 84-80 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Wildcats had a hard time shaking the Cardinal in a win late in the regular season and faced a similar issue to open the tournament.

Ninth-seeded Stanford beat Arizona State on a buzzer-beater to open the show in Las Vegas on Wednesday and hit Arizona with a flurry of 3-pointers in the encore.

Arizona made the biggest plays when it counted most to earn a spot in the semifinals.

