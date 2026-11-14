No. 12 Arizona gets big game from freshman Caleb Holt in 80-69 victory at Auburn

TUCSON, Arizona — Freshman guard Caleb Holt had 24 points and nine rebounds, and No. 12 Arizona took over down the stretch to turn back Auburn’s second-half rally in an 80-69 victory Friday night.

Ivan Kharchenkov added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Motiejus Krivas finished with 16 points and 12 boards for the Wildcats (3-1). Derek Dixon scored 11.

Thomas Dowd had 15 points to pace the Tigers (2-1), who erased a 14-point deficit after halftime and went ahead 58-57 midway through the second period. But the Wildcats responded with a 13-6 spurt and never looked back again.

The Wildcats improve to 3-1 on the season