Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

No. 11 Arizona stays undefeated with 83-79 win at Illinois

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) dunks between Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, left, and guard Da'Monte Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Christian Koloko, Kofi Cockburn, Da'Monte Williams
Posted at 5:48 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 19:48:39-05

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points to power No. 11 Arizona over Illinois 83-79 on Saturday.

Trailing the Illini by one with 2:22 to play, Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis capitalized on an offensive rebound by putting in a layup.

On the next possession, Christian Koloko forced a turnover, and Mathurin scored an easy layup to make it 79-76 with 1:55 to go.

Sophomore guard Kerr Kriisa added 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists for 9-0 Arizona, while Tubelis had 16 points and eight rebounds.

For 7-3 Illinois, guard Trent Frazier had 27 points, Alfonso Plummer added 25 points, and Kofi Cockburn had 12 rebounds.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!