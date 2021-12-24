Watch
NBA-leading Suns win 5th straight, beating Thunder 113-101

Devin Booker scored 30 points, Cam Johnson added 21 while making all five of his 3-point attempts and the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101. AP photo.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 09:30:49-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Cam Johnson added 21 while making all five of his 3-point attempts and the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101.

Booker splashed home a long 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to give the NBA-leading Suns an 82-69 lead after they trailed by three at halftime. Deandre Ayton added 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Chris Paul had 16 points and seven assists. Johnson was the catalyst for another great night from the Suns’ bench. He made all seven of his shots from the field. Shai Gilgeous Alexander had 29 points for the Thunder.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

