NBA-leading Suns rout Lakers; James reaches 10,000 assists

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is pressured by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
Posted at 6:56 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 09:56:52-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 16 rebounds and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns routed the Los Angeles Lakers 140-111 on Sunday night.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 31 points. He did not play in the fourth quarter. James reached a milestone with his 10,000th assist in the second quarter. He's in the only player in NBA history with at least 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists. Booker also had 10 assists to help Phoenix move 40 games over .500 at 54-14.

Phoenix led 48-22 after the first quarter, the Suns’ highest output in a quarter this season and the most the Lakers have given up in a quarter in the shot-clock era.

