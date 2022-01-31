Watch
NBA-best Suns rally for 10th straight win, top Spurs 115-110

Posted at 6:39 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 08:39:18-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Mikal Bridges added a season-high 26 and the Phoenix Suns overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win their 10th straight game, beating the San Antonio Spurs 115-110 on Sunday night.

The NBA-leading Suns became the first team in the league with 40 wins — against only nine losses. The victory also assured that coach Monty Williams and the rest of the coaching staff will lead Team LeBron in the All-Star Game next month.

Phoenix point guard Chris Paul had another huge game with 20 points, 19 assists and eight rebounds, just two nights after he had his 18th career triple-double. Bridges shot 11 of 16 from the field. Doug McDermott led San Antonio with 24 points.

