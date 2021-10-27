Watch
Murray vs. Rodgers highlight of Packers-Cardinals showdown

Arizona's Kyler Murray has developed into one of the NFL's most exciting quarterbacks in his short career. AP photo.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 16:56:33-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's Kyler Murray has developed into one of the NFL's most exciting quarterbacks in his short career.

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers has been wowing fans and opponents for a long time. The two quarterbacks meet on an NFL field for the first time when the Cardinals host the Packers on Thursday night. The Cardinals are 7-0 for the first time since 1974 and trying to set a franchise record for wins to start a season.

Green Bay is on a six-game winning streak after dropping the season opener. Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdowns and just one interception during that span.

