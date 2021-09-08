Watch
Murray in motion: Cards weigh how much to run star QB

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray has established that he's got the arm to be one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

But it's his ability to run that often makes the Cardinals offense difficult to stop.

Murray ran for 819 yards last season, which ranked second in the NFL for a quarterback. Murray was on pace for a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2020 over the first nine weeks and the Cardinals had a 6-3 record. His pace on the ground slowed down the stretch and Arizona went 2-5 over the final seven games.

Arizona opens the regular season on Sunday at the Tennessee Titans.

