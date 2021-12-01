Murray and D-Hop at Cards' practice, game status uncertain

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins were both at practice for the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday in a sign the team’s top two playmakers might be ready to return after a three-game absence.
Arizona has the league’s best record at 9-2 and has regained some relatively fresh legs after a long-awaited bye week.
The Cardinals hope the Thanksgiving break will allow them to work with a healthier roster when they travel to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray and Hopkins were both “limited” during Wednesday’s workout.
