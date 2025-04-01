Multiple Arizona men's basketball players hit the transfer portal

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Wildcats men's basketball players KJ Lewis, Henri Veesaar, and Emmanuel Stephen have reportedly hit the transfer portal and will play elsewhere in 2025-26.

Lewis, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.9 minutes per game for Arizona this season. He battled a right wrist injury most of the season and shot just 18.8% from the 3-point line.

Lewis started the first six games of the season and then came off the bench the rest of the year, which head coach Tommy Lloyd said was his decision.

Veesaar had a breakout year for Arizona, his third with the program. The 7-foot redshirt sophomore averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game, starting five times but mostly coming off the bench. His entrance into the portal was first reported by ESPN.

Stephen, a 7-foot center from Nigeria, played sparingly as a freshman.