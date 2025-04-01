U of A Men's Wheelchair Basketball players react to championship, playing game they love

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona men's wheelchair basketball team secured its first national championship title, defeating the University of Texas-Arlington 75-65 at the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament in Champaign, Illinois.

Senior player Blaise Mutware expressed mixed emotions following the victory.

"It felt like a weight came off our shoulders. It felt like relief. For me personally, it felt bittersweet because this is potentially my last year," Mutware said.

Ben Thornton, another player from the team, was contemplative. The championship win came on the 11-year anniversary of him deciding to play wheelchair basketball.

"My physical therapist actually introduced adaptive sports to me. I made the leap, and went to wheelchair basketball practice," Thornton said.

The Wildcats entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed, concluding the season with an impressive 29-4 record.

Their path to the championship included a first-round bye, followed by decisive wins over No. 8 Edinboro (79-54) in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State (81-51) in the semifinals.

Head coach Mike Beardsley, a Tucson native and 2009 Sunnyside High School graduate, led the team to its historic victory.

Under his guidance, the Wildcats have demonstrated exceptional skill and determination throughout the season.

The team's home games are held at the University of Arizona Recreation Center's basketball court.

Looking ahead, next year's national championship is scheduled to take place at McKale Center, a prominent athletic facility on the university's campus. The program hopes to leverage this opportunity to increase community support and attendance. "We’re trying to get as much people to come, check out wheelchair basketball. Tryin’ pack the crowd, pack the stadium," Mutware said.

The Wildcats' achievement has garnered widespread recognition.

In a LinkedIn post, Suresh Garimella, President of the University of Arizona, praised the team's accomplishment.

"Congratulations to the University of Arizona Men's Wheelchair Basketball team on winning the College Wheelchair Basketball National Championship! Arizona Adaptive Athletics demonstrates what sustained excellence looks like year after year. Well done Wildcats!," Garimella said.

This championship marks a significant milestone for the University of Arizona's adaptive athletics program, highlighting the dedication and resilience of its athletes and coaching staff.