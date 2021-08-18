Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

MLB spring training exhibition schedule starts Feb. 25

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
One aged and worn hardball or baseball laying in the green grass.
Baseball in the Grass
Posted at 12:23 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 15:23:07-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s spring training exhibition schedule will start on Feb. 25.

That's when the Boston Red Sox play Northeastern University, the Detroit Tigers meet Southeastern and the Minnesota Twins face the University of Minnesota. All 30 teams are scheduled to play the following day, when the Grapefruit League schedule starts in Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona.

There will be a limited spring training schedule on March 28 and 29, ahead of opening day on March 31.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!