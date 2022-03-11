Watch
MLB spring camps open, Bieber in Guardians gear, Vlad Jr set

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith, left, and Jake McCarthy report to the first day of spring training baseball, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
AP
Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 14:45:37-05

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland ace Shane Bieber limbered up in Guardians gear, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. began taking grounders and new St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol signed autographs as spring training camps in Florida and Arizona finally opened to big leaguers.

A day after owners and players reached agreement to end a 99-day lockout, players got busy Friday. While Sunday is the mandatory reporting date, some players were eager to get to to work early. Many players also have work to do.

Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa and Clayton Kershaw were among more than 100 free agents without a contract as camps opened.

