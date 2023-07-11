Watch Now
MLB Draft: Four Wildcats selected on Day 2

Posted at 6:19 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 21:19:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four more Wildcat baseball players were selected as major league prospects in the second day of the MLB draft, following the selection of Chase Davis on Sunday.

  • Right-handed pitcher T.J. Nichols was selected in the sixth round, 183rd overall, by the Tampa Bay Rays. Nichols is a California native who made 50 plate appearances, including 33 starts, across his three-year career with the Wildcats.

    Nichols completed his college career with a winning record, going 15-12, and earning one save.

  • Tucson native and CDO graduate Kiko Romero was drafted as the 222nd overall pick by the New York Yankees organization in the 7th round. Romero played a single year with the Wildcats, committing this season after two years at Central Arizona College.

    He put up big numbers for the U of A this season, with a .724 slugging percentage, 168 total bases 42 extra-base hits and a .995 fielding percentage. Romero's offensive stats ranked among the top 10 single-season numbers in Arizona baseball history, says the U of A.

  • Chris Barraza, also a Tucson native, will go to the LA Dodgers organization, selected in the 10th round and 294th overall. A right-handed pitcher with 62 strike outs over 50 innings of work, Barraza leaves the U of A with a 7-2 record, one save and a 5.91 ERA.

    Barraza had five wins in the 2023 season, his senior year with the Wildcats, tying him for second most wins on the team.

  • Short Stop Nik McClaughry was also drafted in the 10th round Monday, the 311th pick overall going to the San Diego Padres. McClaughry was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. The California native spent three years with the Wildcats, playing 177 games with 165 starts and posting a .299 career batting average.

    McClaughry scored 165 runs, doubled 34 times, tripled 10 times, hit eight home runs, and had 95 RBI. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference and All-Defensive Team rosters his senior year.

