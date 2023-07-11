MLB Draft: Four Wildcats selected on Day 2

In the video player: Jason Barr and Pat Parris sit down with Kiko Romero for an episode of The Huddle ahead of the 2022 Wildcats baseball season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four more Wildcat baseball players were selected as major league prospects in the second day of the MLB draft, following the selection of Chase Davis on Sunday.



Right-handed pitcher T.J. Nichols was selected in the sixth round, 183rd overall, by the Tampa Bay Rays. Nichols is a California native who made 50 plate appearances, including 33 starts, across his three-year career with the Wildcats. Nichols completed his college career with a winning record, going 15-12, and earning one save.

Tucson native and CDO graduate Kiko Romero was drafted as the 222nd overall pick by the New York Yankees organization in the 7th round. Romero played a single year with the Wildcats, committing this season after two years at Central Arizona College. He put up big numbers for the U of A this season, with a .724 slugging percentage, 168 total bases 42 extra-base hits and a .995 fielding percentage. Romero's offensive stats ranked among the top 10 single-season numbers in Arizona baseball history, says the U of A.

Chris Barraza, also a Tucson native, will go to the LA Dodgers organization, selected in the 10th round and 294th overall. A right-handed pitcher with 62 strike outs over 50 innings of work, Barraza leaves the U of A with a 7-2 record, one save and a 5.91 ERA. Barraza had five wins in the 2023 season, his senior year with the Wildcats, tying him for second most wins on the team.

Short Stop Nik McClaughry was also drafted in the 10th round Monday, the 311th pick overall going to the San Diego Padres. McClaughry was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. The California native spent three years with the Wildcats, playing 177 games with 165 starts and posting a .299 career batting average. McClaughry scored 165 runs, doubled 34 times, tripled 10 times, hit eight home runs, and had 95 RBI. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference and All-Defensive Team rosters his senior year.



RELATED: Arizona Baseball's Chase Davis drafted 21st overall by St. Louis Cardinals

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

