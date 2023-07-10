Arizona Baseball's Chase Davis drafted 21st overall by St. Louis Cardinals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Arizona Baseball outfielder Chase Davis is going from college star to prized MLB prospect.

Davis was selected 21st overall by the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

The first round pick hit 39 home runs during his three-year career in Tucson, improving his batting average and cutting down on strikeouts between his sophomore and junior year.

Davis is the 13th first round pick in program history. Last year, catcher Daniel Susac was picked 19th overall by the Oakland A's.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

