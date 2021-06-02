Watch
Broadcaster Brenly apologizes for comment about Stroman

Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly issued an apology for a comment about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s head covering that the right-hander said had racist undertones. AP photo.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly issued an apology for a comment about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s head covering that the right-hander said had racist undertones.

Brenly was working for Bally Sports Arizona when he made a crack about Stroman’s headwear during the fourth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 6-5, 10-inning win Tuesday in Arizona.

Brenly said he was pretty sure the durag Stroman was wearing was the same one Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets. Stroman responded on Twitter, referring to the comments as having racial undertones.

