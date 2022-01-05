Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Mathurin's draft stock rising in second year at Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Athletics
The Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday that Arizona sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin has been named the conference’s Player of the Week. It’s the first player of the week honor for the Montreal native, but his second overall weekly award from the conference after being named Freshman of the Week on Jan. 4, 2021. Photo courtesy Arizona Athletics.<br/>
The Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday that Arizona sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin has been named the conference’s Player of the Week. It’s the first player of the week honor for the Montreal native, but his second overall weekly award from the conference after being named Freshman of the Week on Jan. 4, 2021. Photo courtesy Arizona Athletics.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 15:45:06-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin played a supporting role at Arizona as a freshman, showing off his athleticism only in flashes.

Mathurin is a key cog for the ninth-ranked Wildcats this season, displaying skills that have pushed him toward the top of NBA draft boards.

The 6-foot-6 guard is a good outside shooter, can beat defenders off the dribble and plays above the rim. Mathurin leads Arizona with 18.9 points per game, grabs 6.5 rebounds and is shooting 51% from the floor during his sophomore season.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!