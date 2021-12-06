Watch
Mathurin named Pac-12 player of the week

Arizona Athletics
The Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday that Arizona sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin has been named the conference’s Player of the Week. It’s the first player of the week honor for the Montreal native, but his second overall weekly award from the conference after being named Freshman of the Week on Jan. 4, 2021. Photo courtesy Arizona Athletics.<br/>
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 06, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin was named Pac-12 player of the week Monday.

Mathurin scored 29 points while hitting 11 of 18 shots and 4 of 9 three-pointers in Arizona's 90-65 win at Oregon State.

No. 11 Arizona faces Wyoming Wednesday.

