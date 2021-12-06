Mathurin named Pac-12 player of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin was named Pac-12 player of the week Monday.

Mathurin scored 29 points while hitting 11 of 18 shots and 4 of 9 three-pointers in Arizona's 90-65 win at Oregon State.

No. 11 Arizona faces Wyoming Wednesday.

