Wildcats stay at No. 11 in AP hoops poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats stood pat at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll Monday.
Purdue (8-0) topped the rankings, followed by Baylor (8-0), Duke (7-1), UCLA (8-1) and Gonzaga (7-2).
Southern Cal (8-0) ranked No. 16.
Arizona (7-0) hosts 8-0 Wyoming Wednesday.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter