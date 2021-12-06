Wildcats stay at No. 11 in AP hoops poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats stood pat at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll Monday.

Purdue (8-0) topped the rankings, followed by Baylor (8-0), Duke (7-1), UCLA (8-1) and Gonzaga (7-2).

Southern Cal (8-0) ranked No. 16.

Arizona (7-0) hosts 8-0 Wyoming Wednesday.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

