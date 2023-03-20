Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Maryland into women’s Sweet 16 after 77-64 win over Arizona

Maryland into women’s Sweet 16 after 77-64 win over Arizona
Julio Cortez/AP
Arizona forward Cate Reese, center, tries to pass the ball while Maryland's Abby Meyers (10), guard Brinae Alexander (5), guard Faith Masonius (13) and guard Diamond Miller (1) defend during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland into women’s Sweet 16 after 77-64 win over Arizona
Posted at 5:57 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 20:57:15-04

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 13 of her 24 points in the third quarter to help second-seeded Maryland to a 77-64 victory over seventh-seeded Arizona in the second around of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

The Terrapins (27-6) advance to the Sweet 16 for a third straight year and the 11th time under coach Brenda Frese. Maryland trailed by a point after two quarters but ran past the Wildcats (22-10) in the second half.

Shyanne Sellers scored 15 points and Faith Masonius gave the Terps a lift with 12.

Frese was coaching against her alma mater. She played at Arizona and graduated in 1993.

The Wildcats gave Maryland a tough battle for 20 minutes but couldn’t keep up offensively. Arizona was up 33-32 at the break but went almost half the third quarter without scoring. After being held to four points in the first half, Miller had five on one trip down the court — a layup while being fouled, followed by a 3-pointer after Arizona was unable to rebound her missed free throw. That put Maryland ahead 39-33.

By the time the quarter was over it was 61-42. The Terrapins shot 11 of 14 from the field in the third.

Maryland advances to face third-seeded Notre Dame in the regional semifinals Saturday. The Terps beat the Irish 74-72 at Notre Dame on Dec. 1 on a buzzer-beater by Miller.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE