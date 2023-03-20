Maryland into women’s Sweet 16 after 77-64 win over Arizona

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 13 of her 24 points in the third quarter to help second-seeded Maryland to a 77-64 victory over seventh-seeded Arizona in the second around of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

The Terrapins (27-6) advance to the Sweet 16 for a third straight year and the 11th time under coach Brenda Frese. Maryland trailed by a point after two quarters but ran past the Wildcats (22-10) in the second half.

Shyanne Sellers scored 15 points and Faith Masonius gave the Terps a lift with 12.

Frese was coaching against her alma mater. She played at Arizona and graduated in 1993.

The Wildcats gave Maryland a tough battle for 20 minutes but couldn’t keep up offensively. Arizona was up 33-32 at the break but went almost half the third quarter without scoring. After being held to four points in the first half, Miller had five on one trip down the court — a layup while being fouled, followed by a 3-pointer after Arizona was unable to rebound her missed free throw. That put Maryland ahead 39-33.

By the time the quarter was over it was 61-42. The Terrapins shot 11 of 14 from the field in the third.

Maryland advances to face third-seeded Notre Dame in the regional semifinals Saturday. The Terps beat the Irish 74-72 at Notre Dame on Dec. 1 on a buzzer-beater by Miller.

