Marte, Diamondbacks finalize $76 million, five-year deal

Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 16:16:48-04

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to anchor their offensive future around Ketel Marte’s ample talents.

The club announced on Tuesday that it had agreed to a $76 million, five-year deal with Marte that begins in the 2023 season and includes a team option for the 2028 that could be worth up to $13 million. The 28-year-old Marte has clearly been the D-backs’ best player over the past few seasons.

The only problem has been keeping him on the field. Marte batted .318 with 29 doubles and 14 homers last season despite being limited to 90 games because of hamstring injuries.

