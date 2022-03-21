Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Man is fatally shot after a fight outside a Flagstaff bar

Sirens 2
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 7:40 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 10:40:23-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Flagstaff say a man is dead after a fight outside a bar turned into a shooting.

They say 26-year-old Frankie James Jackson died at a hospital early Sunday morning.

Police say 26-year-old Treysean Michael Anthony Ware has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon and drug charges.

It’s unclear if Ware has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf. Police say officers responded to reports of a fight near downtown Flagstaff around 1 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told police that Ware and Jackson were fighting outside the bar when Ware pulled a gun out and allegedly shot Jackson twice.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY