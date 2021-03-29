Menu

Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

MadBum gets opening day start on mound for Diamondbacks

Madison Bumgarner will make his second straight opening day start for the Arizona Diamondbacks when they travel to face the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Photo via AP.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 09:23:57-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Madison Bumgarner will make his second straight opening day start for the Arizona Diamondbacks when they travel to face the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Manager Torey Lovullo said on Sunday the four-time All-Star would lead the rotation despite a rough 2020 season. He finished last season with a 1-4 record and 6.48 ERA. He’ll be followed in the rotation by Merrill Kelly, Caleb Smith, Taylor Widener and Luke Weaver.

Bumgarner signed an $85 million, five-year deal with the D-backs before the 2020 season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.