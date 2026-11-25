MAUI, Hawaii — Motiejus Krivas had 31 points and 17 rebounds to help No. 8 Arizona rally from a seven-point halftime deficit and beat Ole Miss 84-73 on Wednesday and win the Maui Invitational championship.

Krivas shot 11 of 13 from the floor and made nine free throws to lead the Wildcats (7-1), who outscored Ole Miss 51-33 in the second half.

Ivan Kharchenkov finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for Arizona, while Caleb Holt had 14 points and seven rebounds. J.J. Mandaquit added 11 points and five assists.

AJ Clark led Ole Miss (6-1) with 17 points, while Ilias Kamardine, Corey Stephenson and Ben Henshall each scored 12 points. Sebastian Trouet added seven.

The Rebels built a 13-point lead late in the first half before settling for a 40-33 halftime advantage.

Arizona opened the second half by chipping away at the deficit, with Kharchenkov scoring six consecutive points for the Wildcats to pull them within 44-41.

The Wildcats shot 58.3% from the floor, including 68.2% in the second half, and finished 8 of 17 from 3-point range. Kharchenkov accounted for half of Arizona’s 3-pointers, going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

The Rebels shot 42.4% from the floor, including 7 of 19 from long distance.

Arizona overcame 16 turnovers that led to 16 points for Ole Miss by outrebounding the Rebels 39-27 and outscoring them 38-32 in the paint.

The Wildcats won their fourth Maui Invitational championship and second under coach Tommy Lloyd.